Kathmandu Valley Logs 2318 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2318 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of 2318 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1811 cases in Kathmandu and 328 in Lalitpur and 179 in Bhaktapur.

With 8591 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 505643.