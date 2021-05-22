Kathmandu Valley Logs 2318 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2318 COVID-19 Cases

May 22, 2021, 5:35 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2318 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20105 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2318 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry during its regular update,

Of 2318 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1811 cases in Kathmandu and 328 in Lalitpur and 179 in Bhaktapur.

With 8591 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 505643.

