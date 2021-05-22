World Vision Handed over 1400 Oxygen Cylinders And Medical Equipment Nepal

As Nepal records catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases, child-focused organization World Vision supported 1,400 oxygen cylinders, 20 Oxygen concentrators, 1,225 PPE sets,1012 Infrared (IR) thermometers, 1012 pulse oximeters and 25 beds to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) on Friday.

Handed over in the presence of Hridayash Tripathi (Minister for Health and Population), Julie Kumari Mahato (Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens) and Pushkar Khati (Member Secretary of the Social Welfare Council), Vice-Chair Dr. Padam Khatiwada , the much-needed medical supplies will strengthen government medical services and protect health workers as they respond to the major health crisis. The distribution that took place at the premises of the MoHP in Kathmandu was a part of World Vision’s 90-day response plan against the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Minister of Health & Population Hridayash Tripathi stated that “Development organization including World Vision’s support is highly appreciable at this time of need. The government would like to commit to making the most of out of the support. Unlike other times when the support was given only to the accessible places, through the one door system we are committed to providing support throughout the country.”

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Julie Kumari Mahato thanked World Vision for supporting the government upon the appeal from Social Welfare Council and Ministry.

Acting National Director of World Vision International (WVI)Nepal Anubhaw Adhikari highlighted, “As an active partner, we are humbled to contribute to the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country. Government health systems are overwhelmed due to the rapid increase in patients infected with the coronavirus. This medical equipment will definitely help to meet the urgent needs at government health facilities and protect frontline workers as the situation continues to change. Unlike the first wave, the second wave is of even higher concern as it is affecting people of all ages severely, with a higher rate of infection among children. We have launched a multi-sectorial integrated response in 16 districts keeping children at the core.”

The 90-day (May - July 2021)response will focus on educating the general public on the issues associated with coronavirus and child protection, strengthening government health facilities and ensuring the food security of vulnerable families through cash programming.

The response will be implemented across 16 districts (Kanchanpur, Bajhang, Doti, Achham, Kailali, Jumla, Banke, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Lamjung, Sindhuli, Udayapur, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari and Dhanusha) in close coordination with the Federal, Provincial and Local governments and in partnership with World Vision International Nepal’s local implementing partners.

In the first phase of COVID-19 response, World Vision supported over 105,000 vulnerable children and more than 176,000 adults from nearly 62,000 households, plus 1.5 million people indirectly through its strategic interventions on health, WASH, livelihood and nutrition, protection, and education in April-July 2020.