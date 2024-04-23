Qatar’s Emir Calls On President Paudel

The Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on President Ramchandra Paudel at the latter's office in Shital Niwas this afternoon.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral interests and diplomatic relations were discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet and other officials are also present in the meeting taking place at the Gandaki Hall of Sheetal Niwas.

The Emir of Qatar arrived at Shital Niwas directly from Tribhuvan International Airport, where he was welcomed at the VVIP lounge by President Paudel, Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and other senior government officials.

Later this evening, President Paudel is scheduled to host a banquet in honour of Qatari Emir Al Thani. Furthermore, bilateral talks are scheduled to take place between Emir Al Thani and Prime Minister Prachanda on Wednesday.

At the invitation of President Paudel, Amir Al Thani of Qatar arrived in Kathmandu earlier today on a two-day state visit to Nepal. (RSS)