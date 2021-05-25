China Strongly Opposes US, S. Korea Over Taiwan

China Strongly Opposes US, S. Korea Over Taiwan

May 25, 2021, 7:01 a.m.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has expressed Beijing's strong opposition to a mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued by the leaders of the US and South Korea following their talks.

US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held talks at the White House last Friday.

They issued a statement emphasizing "the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

It also said the two countries pledge to respect international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday "China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue."

He opposed the statement, saying relevant nations should be cautious with their words and actions, and stop playing with fire.

He reiterated China's stance that relevant nations reserve the rights to freedom of navigation and flights over the South China Sea based on international law, and no problems exist.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Testing Of Tunnel
May 25, 2021
CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party
May 25, 2021
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda
May 25, 2021
WHO Seeks 10% Of Each Country Vaccinated By September
May 25, 2021
Opposition Registers A Petition At Supreme Court Demanding House Reinstatement
May 24, 2021

More on International

Thousands Flee DR Congo After Volcano Erupts By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Myanmar Military Leader: Civilian Rule Sought By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Biden, Moon Hail Alliance At Their First Summit By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Biden Hails Israel, Hamas Ceasefire, Sees ‘Genuine Opportunity’ To Move Forward By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Despite Biden Pressure, Netanyahu Says He’s ‘Determined’ To Continue Gaza operation. By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
Israel Continues Bombing Hamas Tunnels By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Severe Cyclone Yaas To Affect Weather System In Nepal In Coming Few Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021
Upper Tamakoshi Resumes Testing Of Tunnel By Agencies May 25, 2021
CPN (UML) Kicked Out 11 Leaders Including Nepal, Khanal And Rawal From Party By Agencies May 25, 2021
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda By Agencies May 25, 2021
WHO Seeks 10% Of Each Country Vaccinated By September By Agencies May 25, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 25 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 25, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75