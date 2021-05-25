China Strongly Opposes US, S. Korea Over Taiwan

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has expressed Beijing's strong opposition to a mention of Taiwan in a joint statement issued by the leaders of the US and South Korea following their talks.

US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held talks at the White House last Friday.

They issued a statement emphasizing "the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

It also said the two countries pledge to respect international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday "China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue."

He opposed the statement, saying relevant nations should be cautious with their words and actions, and stop playing with fire.

He reiterated China's stance that relevant nations reserve the rights to freedom of navigation and flights over the South China Sea based on international law, and no problems exist.

Source: NHK