COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4311New Cases, 6080 Recoveries And 116 Deaths

May 29, 2021, 4:39 p.m.

With 4311 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 553422.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 14006 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4311 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 746 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 176 people.

Currently, there are 111509 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7809 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 103700 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 894 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1614 are admitted to the ICU, and 457 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6080 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 434750 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 78 .56 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 116 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7163.

