Kathmandu Valley Logs 1456 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13805Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1456 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1456 cases, Kathmandu districts records 969 cases in Kathmandu and 306in Lalitpur and 181in Bhaktapur.

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 571111.