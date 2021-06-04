Air Passengers In Nepal Has To Go Mandatory Quarantine

The government has listed 78 hotels as quarantine centres for all the air passengers arriving in Nepal from Turkey, Qatar and India.

The government has imposed a mandatory quarantine of five days for those returning from Malaysia and 10 days for those returning from other countries.

The government designated the hotels as quarantine after it decided to resume the international flights to and from Turkey, Qatar and India from June 1.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Department of Tourism has selected the hotels as quarantine centres. They include seven five-star hotels, seven four-star, 51 tourist standards, and eight other hotels including Hotel Airport, which had already been serving as quarantine, and two resorts, Park Village and Gokarna Forest.

As per the criteria set by the government, all hotels and resorts selected for as quarantine must have at least 20 rooms, Rudra Man Singh Tamang, joint secretary and director general at the Department, said

The government has imposed a mandatory quarantine of five days for those returning from Malaysia and 10 days for those returning from other countries.

Source: The Rising Nepal