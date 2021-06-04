Kathmandu Valley Logs 1384 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1384 COVID-19 Cases

June 4, 2021, 5:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1384 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 14182 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1384 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1384cases, Kathmandu districts records 897 cases in Kathmandu and 299 in Lalitpur and 188 in Bhaktapur.

With 4625 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 581560.

