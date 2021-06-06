India Reports 120,520 New Covid-19 Cases With 3380 Death

India on Saturday reported 1,20,529 new Covid-19 cases and 3,380 deaths, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total tally of coronavirus infections in the country has now risen to 2,86,94,879 while the death toll has touched 3,44,082. The Health Ministry said active cases have dropped to 15,55,248. As many as 22,78,60,317 people have been vaccinated so far, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced further measures in his action plan for unlocking the city. Markets and malls will open in Delhi from Monday onwards on the basis of an odd-even system between 10 am and 8 pm, and the Metro will be permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity. Private offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent strength, Kejriwal said.

The government of Maharashtra late Friday started a five-level unlock plan for the state based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district. The plan will come into effect as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas. Under the plan, districts falling in “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have near lockdown-like curbs.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 172 million, with more than 3.7 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.