Germany Handed Over Medical Consignment To Nepal

Roland Schafer, the German Ambassador to Nepal, handed over the consignment to Sher Bahadur Tamang, Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning.

In response to the request of the Government of Nepal, the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany has extended support of medical equipment and supplies to help Nepal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon. Minister for Health and Population conveyed the gratitude of the Government and people of Nepal to the Government and friendly people of Germany for their generous support. Hailing the German medical cooperation as a gesture befitting the longstanding Nepal-Germany friendship, the Minister stated that the materials would be critical in containing the surge of COVID-19 cases and treatment of the affected people.

The German cooperation, being received under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, contains 62 ventilators; 27,500 FFP2 masks; 30,000 surgical masks; 100 gumboots; 200 body bags; 5 isolation center tents; and 25,000 liters of disinfectant. Some of the items are being shipped at a later date.