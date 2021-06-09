Kathmandu Valley Logs 915 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 915 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12074 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 915 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 915 cases, Kathmandu districts records 679 cases in Kathmandu and 151 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur.

With 3449 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 615612.