Kathmandu Valley Logs 915 COVID-19 Cases

June 9, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 915 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12074 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 915 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 915 cases, Kathmandu districts records 679 cases in Kathmandu and 151 in Lalitpur and 85 in Bhaktapur.

With 3449 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 615612.

