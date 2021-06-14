India Recorded 70421 New Coronavirus Infection, The Lowest Since The End Of March

India Recorded 70421 New Coronavirus Infection, The Lowest Since The End Of March

June 14, 2021, 6:13 p.m.

India, on Monday, recorded 70,421 new cases of coronavirus infections detected on Sunday, the lowest since the end of March. However, only 14.92 lakh samples tested on Sunday, compared to a weekly average of about 19 lakh. Tamil Nadu remains the highest contributor with 14,016 new cases.

The country also saw 3,936 deaths in the same period. Maharashtra contributed to over 2,800 of them, including about 2,300 uncounted deaths from previous days.

As the states across India gradually open up after stringent lockdowns, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Sunday announced more relaxations in 27 districts which include allowing tea shops to reopen from June 14. Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts including Chennai and other nearby districts.

The Assam government, on the other hand, asked all its employees who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to join offices from Monday even as a partial lockdown across the state will continue to be in force.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

