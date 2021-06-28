Canada Hands Over Additional COVID-19 Relief Material to Nepal

The Canadian government has provided a consignment of critical medical support to Nepal to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Canadian Armed Forces flight carrying COVID-19 relief material arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday. The relief material, comprising 27 ventilators and related equipment, and over 16,000 units of PPE, was handed over to the officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population by Dr. Buddha Basnyat, Canada’s Honorary Consul to Nepal.

Canada, in a response to a request of Nepal government, delivered 27 ventilators and related consumables, 15048 face shields and 1,890 disposable gowns in a charter flight.

Ms. Deirdre Kent, Canada’s Acting Ambassador to Nepal said: “Canada is proud to send additional relief material to Nepal that will help save lives of those suffering from COVID-19. Canada remains united with our friend and partner Nepal and continues to support its fight against the pandemic.”

This delivery of medical relief supplies is in addition to the funding of CAD $1.5 million to UNICEF to acquire oxygen concentrators and medicines, a grant of CAD $1 million to the Nepal Red Cross Society to support the people of Nepal in their fight against COVID-19, and CAD $50,000 to the ASK Foundation of Nepal in support of its work in providing tele-medicine services to COVID-19 patients.

The government of Nepal has expressed sincere gratitude to the government and friendly people of Canada for the timely cooperation that will complement the ongoing efforts for prevention, treatment and control amid the second wave of the Covid-9 pandemic, a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said.