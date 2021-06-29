Kathmandu Valley Logs 456 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 456 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7259 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 456 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 456 cases, Kathmandu districts records 302 cases, 100 in Lalitpur and 56 in Bhaktapur.

With 1728 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 636916.