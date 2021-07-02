COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1391 New Cases, 3450 Recoveries And 34Deaths

July 2, 2021, 5:03 p.m.

With 1391 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 642053.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6566 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1391 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4030 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 908 people.

Currently, there are 29279 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2938 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 26336 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 293 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 632 are admitted to the ICU, and 181 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3451 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 603600 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 34 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9179.

