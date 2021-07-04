India Reports 44111 New Coronavirus Cases

India Reports 44111 New Coronavirus Cases

July 4, 2021, 8:36 a.m.

India reported 44,111 new Coronavirus cases and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 am Saturday. With this, the country’s overall caseload rose to 3,05,02,362, while the death toll increased to 4,01,050. Active cases have dropped to 4,95,533.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine was found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, the company announced as it concluded phase 3 clinical trials of the jab. The vaccine is also 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed.

The Health Ministry has announced that pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, at any time of the pregnancy. To help pregnant women make an informed decision, the Ministry has released guidelines detailing the risks from Covid-19 infection in pregnancy, the benefits of vaccination, and the likely side effects of vaccination.

The Karnataka government on Saturday further relaxed the Covid-19-related curbs allowing certain activities, including re-opening of religious places and conducting of weddings.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days starting July 6, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials. Weddings and other family functions will be permitted with the not more than 100 people. Places of worship will be allowed to open only for ‘darshan’, not for ‘sevas’, he said.

Agencies

Army Enforces A Strict Lockdown In Bangladesh
Jul 04, 2021
Narayangadh-Muglin Road Obstructed Again
Jul 04, 2021
35 Houses Waterlogged In Jhapa
Jul 04, 2021
2 Dead, 20 Missing After Mudslides Near Tokyo
Jul 04, 2021
Denmark Beats Czechs To Reach Last Four
Jul 04, 2021

More on India

Delta Variant Is Dangerous And Is Continuing To Evolve And Mutate: WHO Chief By Agencies 18 hours, 25 minutes ago
India Records 48786 Coronavirus Cases By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
India Recorded 37566, The Lowest Single Day Spike Since March 17 By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
How Worrying Is Delta Plus? By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago
India Reports 50,040 Coronavirus Cases, Concerned About Delta Plus Virus By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
India Reports 48698 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

MONSOON FLOOD Wreaking Havoc By Keshab Poudel Jul 04, 2021
Army Enforces A Strict Lockdown In Bangladesh By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
Narayangadh-Muglin Road Obstructed Again By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
35 Houses Waterlogged In Jhapa By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
2 Dead, 20 Missing After Mudslides Near Tokyo By Agencies Jul 04, 2021
Denmark Beats Czechs To Reach Last Four By Agencies Jul 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75