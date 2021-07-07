Fifty Thousand Nepali Congress Members Disassociated From The Party

Fifty thousand active members of Nepali Congress left the party. According to Nepali Congress, over 50,000 active members of Nepali Congress did not apply for the renewal of membership.

Nepali Congress is holding its 14th Convention from September 1 to 4 in Kathmandu. For the elections, a sub-committee led by Ramesh Lekhak is now mainstreaming the application of active members.

In the 13th convention, Nepali Congress gave active membership to 470000 members. “However, only 420000 members applied for the renewal of membership,” said Pradeep Paudel, member of the committee.

It is believed that majority of members decided to stay home without actively taking part in the party activities. Nepali Congress has already increased 100 percent numbers of the members. However, large numbers of new comers have applied for the membership. According to Paudel over 950,000 people have applied for active membership.

People have filed a lot of complains against the new applicants.