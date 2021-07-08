COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1218 New Cases, 1286 Recoveries And 29 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1218 New Cases, 1286 Recoveries And 29 Deaths

July 8, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

With 1218 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 651380.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Paudel, spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 5314 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1288 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5130 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 656 people.

Currently, there are 26447 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2755 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 23692 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 300 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 572 are admitted to the ICU, and 157 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1286 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 615613cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 29 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9320.

