Delta Variant Confirmed In Over 100 Countries: WHO:

The World Health Organization says cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first confirmed in India, have been reported in more than 100 countries and regions.

The latest WHO report says 104 countries and regions had confirmed the Delta strain as of Tuesday, up seven from the previous week.

The WHO has been giving updates on the spread of the variant since April this year.

As of April 27, at least 17 countries, including India and the United States, had reported cases of the variant. Then by late May, 60 countries and regions reported such cases, and by late June, 96.

Looking at other variants as of Tuesday, countries and regions that reported the Alpha variant, first confirmed in Britain, stood at 173, up one from the previous week.

Those that reported the Beta variant, first confirmed in South Africa, rose by three to 122, and those that reported the Gamma variant, first confirmed in Brazil, were up two to 74.

The report urges continued monitoring of variant viruses, noting that new infections have been on the rise globally for two weeks in a row.

Source: NHK