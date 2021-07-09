The Death Toll From Monsoon Flood Reaches To 51, 60 Missing And 35 Injured Across Nepal

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said that the total deaths caused by the monsoon-induced disaster reached 51 with 35 injuries and 60 missing as of July 8.

Similarly, 548 infrastructures have been completely damaged and 148 partially from June 14 to date.

During the last 24 hours, floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall across the country killed seven persons, leaving nearly a dozen injured and half a dozen others missing. 17 houses collapse, 67 families displaced in Tanahun.

Sixty-seven families have been displaced in Bandipur Rural Municipality of Tanahu district due to landslide triggered by incessant rains.

Out of the 67 houses at risk, 17 houses were completely destroyed and 15 houses were partially destroyed, said Karuna Gurung, vice-chairman of the Rural Municipality. She said that the entire settlement of Khahare area has been displaced. Similarly, in Ramkot of the district, four houses have collapsed and three houses have been partially damaged. Also, 12 families have been displaced in Dharapani of Ward No. 2.

Of those killed in the last 24 hours, three were in Darchula, two in Palpa and one each in Tanahun and Dang districts.

The water flow in Saptakoshi and its tributaries Sunkoshi, Bhotekoshi, Tamakoshi, Dudhkoshi, Arun, Tamor and other rivers is expected to increase and some of them will reach near alert level while the flow in the Tinau, Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati and their tributaries will increase significantly till Saturday.

Similarly, the water flow in the Narayani and its tributaries, especially Budhigandaki, Trishuli, Marsyangdi and Kaligandaki, has increased significantly and some of them reached the alarming levels Thursday afternoon.

With further activation of monsoon phenomena since Wednesday evening, several regions have been continuously receiving heavy rainfall, according to senior divisional hydrologist Bikram Zoowa at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM).

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division under the DHM on Thursday, the present monsoon trough will remain active till Saturday afternoon in many parts of the country including Province Nos. 1, 2, Bagmati, and Lumbini.

Based on the the reporting from The Rising Nepal