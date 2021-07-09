Kathmandu Valley Logs 386 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 386 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6657 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 386 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 586 cases, Kathmandu districts records 261 cases, 80 in Lalitpur and 45 in Bhaktapur.

With 1479 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 652659.