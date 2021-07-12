Appoint Deuba As Prime Minister In Two Days: Supreme Court

The Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court formed to hear writs against dissolution of House of Representatives has issued an interim order to reinstate the House.

A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana issued the ruling today stating that President Bidya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the House upon a recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was an unconstitutional act.

This is the second time that the Apex Court has decided in favour of reinstatement of House during PM Oli's tenure.

In an unprecedented decision, the constitutional bench has agreed to meet the claims of the writ petition filed by main opposition leader, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The Constitutional Bench, in the judgement passed legitimising Deuba's claim, has issued a mandamus to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister in two days. Likewise, an order has been issued to reinstate the House within seven days.