India Express Displeasure Over Nepal Government’s Decision To Use New Map In Rs.100 Notes

May 5, 2024, 3 p.m.

As Nepal is set to introduce a new Rs 100 currency note with new map with territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, Kalapani, India expresses its displeasure.

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar has expressed his displeasure that Nepal has taken a unilateral decision. "Will not change reality on the ground", said External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar on Nepal's new note which shows Indian territories.

The cabinet meeting of the Government of Nepal held last Thursday decided to replace the current map of Chuchche on the 100 rupee note.

Journalists from India asked EAM Dr. Jaishankar about it. Stating that he did not have detailed information about the decision of the Nepal government, he said that Nepal made a unilateral decision when the mechanism established between the two countries was being discussed

The controversy rages back to Prime Ministership of KP Sharma Oli who came with new Nepal map with Indian territories

In 2077, the government led by Prime Minister Oli issued a new political and administrative map covering Lipulek, Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and other areas. India claims Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani areas as its own

In his is X wall Dipak Gyawali writes,”Nepal has already paid the price with kleptocrats in power; but now it is India's turn: you brought them to power in 2005/06 with your 12-Point Delhi Deal to sideline traditional forces and to get rid of Nepal's Hindu identity! More grief ahead for India with such new "friends"!”

