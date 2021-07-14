COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2010 New Cases, 1606 Recoveries And 18 Deaths

With 2010 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 660788 .

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8108 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2010 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4916 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 895 people.

Currently, there are 26647 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2548 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 24099 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 599 are admitted to the ICU, and 172 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1606 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 624711 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added 18 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,430.