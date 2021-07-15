Kathmandu Valley Logs 549 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 549 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8256 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 549 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 549 cases, Kathmandu districts records 339 cases, 134 in Lalitpur and 80 in Bhaktapur.

With 1782 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 662576 .