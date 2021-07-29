EU GCCA+ Youth Awards For The Best Climate Storytelling

EU GCCA+ Youth Awards For The Best Climate Storytelling

July 29, 2021, 9:58 p.m.

The EIU GCCA+ Youth Awards announces applications for the best climate storytelling. The deadline for registration and submission: 22 September 2021.

The EU GCCA+ Youth Awards support young journalists, writers and photographers to tell powerful climate stories around the world.

If you are between 18 and 30 years and live in a GCCA+ country (see registration form) you can participate with a video/story with photos about climate change cooperation, preferably related to an EU-funded project in your country.

There will be 1 winner for each for each the following regions that reflect EU GCCA+ main areas of intervention:

  • Asia / Pacific
  • East / Central Africa
  • West Africa
  • Southern Africa/Indian Ocean
  • Latin America / Caribbean

The five award winners will be able to participate to a 6 weeks Master class by Climate Tracker with leading climate reporters and activists and will also be awarded equipment and a storytelling price.

The EU GCCA+ Youth Awards will be an opportunity to shape and empower 5 young selected storytellers from countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. Winners will be announced before COP26.

