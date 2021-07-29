EU GCCA+ Youth Awards For The Best Climate Storytelling

The EIU GCCA+ Youth Awards announces applications for the best climate storytelling. The deadline for registration and submission: 22 September 2021.
The EU GCCA+ Youth Awards support young journalists, writers and photographers to tell powerful climate stories around the world.
If you are between 18 and 30 years and live in a GCCA+ country (see registration form) you can participate with a video/story with photos about climate change cooperation, preferably related to an EU-funded project in your country.
There will be 1 winner for each for each the following regions that reflect EU GCCA+ main areas of intervention:
The five award winners will be able to participate to a 6 weeks Master class by Climate Tracker with leading climate reporters and activists and will also be awarded equipment and a storytelling price.
The EU GCCA+ Youth Awards will be an opportunity to shape and empower 5 young selected storytellers from countries that are most vulnerable to climate change. Winners will be announced before COP26.
VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75