United States Leading In Total Medal Tally Followed By China, India Wins Second Medal In Tokyo Olympic

Aug. 1, 2021, 9:33 p.m.

Despite taking more gold, China is still in rank 2 in total medal tally behind the United States. China is leading medal tally in Tokyo Olympic with 24 gold,14 silver and 13 bronze with total 51 followed by United States with 20 gold,23 Silver,16 bronze with 59 total.

Host Japan is in third positions with 17 gold,5 silver, 9 Bronze with total 31 followed by Australia with 14 gold,3 silver,14 bronze total 31. Russia secured 12 gold,19 silver,13 bronze with 44 total followed by Russia. However, Russia received 3 in the rank securing third highest medal in Tokyo Olympic.

Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in straight games to win her second consecutive Olympic medal. Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Belgium.

