Although China is leading in the total gold medal tally with 32 gold, the United States led the total medal tally in the field with 25 gold,31 silver and 23 bronze with a total 79 in Tokyo Olympic 2020.

Japan is third in winning the gold with 21 gold. However. Russia secured third position winning the highest number of medals with 53 total. Great Britain and Australia secured 15 gold each.

the United States led the field with 46 golds, with Great Britain second on 27 and China third with 26. If countries have the same number of gold medals, the order is then dictated by which has the most silvers, and finally, bronze if the numbers are still identical.

Japan, the host country at the 2020 Games, came sixth in the medal table in 2016 with 12 gold medals. Before the pandemic, it was targeting 30 golds at these Games, but its Olympic committee says it no longer has a target.

Australia came 10th at Rio, with eight gold medals, equal on golds with Italy, Hungary and the Netherlands.

India’s action on Wednesday had a moment of spirits being lifted as boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal, India’s third medal at Tokyo 2020 and the second bronze medal. Assam’s Borgohain bagged the bronze in women’s welterweight category after losing 5-0 against reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey in the 69kg semi-finals.

Even though she was outplayed, Lovlina became India’s second woman boxer with an Olympic medal after Mary Kom in the 2012 London Games. Ravi Dahiya then claimed a sensation result in freestyle 57kg Wrestling. Despite being 2-9 down, he fought back in the last minute to win by Fall (pinning your shoulder’s opponents to the mat).

He will play the Gold medal match tomorrow. Deepak Punia lost his Semifinal and will fight in the Bronze medal match tomorrow.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the men’s javelin throw finals by topping the Group A qualification with a throw of 86.65m, but Shivpal Singh failed to do so in Group B. On the other hand, India faces Argentina in the women’s hockey semi-finals later in the afternoon. In their third-ever Olympics, it will be their first-ever last-four appearance. In wrestling, both Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) won their opening two bouts and made their way into the respective semi-finals. Anshu Malik, who lost her opening bout in women’s 57kg, will compete in the repechage round next.

In the last Indian participation for the day, the women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Argentina despite taking an early lead, thus ending their golden dream. They will be up against Great Britain in the Bronze medal match.