COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,007 New Cases,2012 Recoveries And 37 Deaths

With 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 708,079.

In 11,890 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3,007 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in the daily press briefing.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 931 people in 6,538 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 34,422 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,314 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 31,108 are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 713 are admitted to the ICU and 158 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,012 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 663,663 cases of recovery.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 37 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,994.