COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,007 New Cases,2012 Recoveries And 37 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,007 New Cases,2012 Recoveries And 37 Deaths

Aug. 5, 2021, 9:03 p.m.

With 3,007 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 708,079.

In 11,890 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3,007 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population in the daily press briefing.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 931 people in 6,538 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 34,422 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,314 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 31,108 are placed in home isolation. Of the active patients, 713 are admitted to the ICU and 158 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,012 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 663,663 cases of recovery.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 37 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 9,994.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1075 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 05, 2021
Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification
Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8
Aug 04, 2021
Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together
Aug 04, 2021
Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province
Aug 04, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1075 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2975 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 904 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,448 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,994 Recoveries, 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 770 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

CPN(UML) Nepal Faction Divides Over Joining The Government By Agencies Aug 05, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Total Medal Tally And India Secured Silver By Agencies Aug 05, 2021
Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO By Agencies Aug 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75