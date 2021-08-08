COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths

With 2,137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 714,877.

In 9,033 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,137 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 411 people of 3,345 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 35,485 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,522 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 31,963 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 475 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 802 are admitted to the ICU and 181 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,029 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 669,299 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 55 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,093.