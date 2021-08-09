COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,609 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1784 Recoveries and 22 Deaths

With 2,609 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 717,486.

In 10,445 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,609 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 1,042 people of 6,147 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 36,288 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,381 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 32,907 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 441 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 741 are admitted to the ICU and 186 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,784 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 671,083 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 22 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,115.