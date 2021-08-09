Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 10

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 10

Aug. 9, 2021, 8:47 p.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 959 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,609 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1784 Recoveries and 22 Deaths
Aug 09, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 9
Aug 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths
Aug 08, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 959 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,609 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1784 Recoveries and 22 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 951 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,137 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,029 Recoveries, 55 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 808 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,231 New Cases Of COVID-19,1722 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Advancing EbA Options in Nepal By Batu Uprety Aug 09, 2021
UN Issues More Extreme Weather Events By Agencies Aug 09, 2021
Japanese PM Suga Thanks Public For Helping Host Olympics By Agencies Aug 09, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA Partnership Summit 2021 By A Correspondent Aug 09, 2021
ANNAPURNA CONSERVATION Tourism Attraction By A Correspondent Aug 09, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan By Agencies Aug 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75