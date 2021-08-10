India Logs 28,204 Cases Of Covid-19, Lowest In 147 Days

India Logs 28,204 Cases Of Covid-19, Lowest In 147 Days

Aug. 10, 2021, 9:11 p.m.

India logged 28,204 new Covid cases, the lowest in 147 days, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities.

The Centre on Tuesday said though the overall Covid situation has stabilised in the country now, the rising reproductive number in some states remains an area of key concern.

It added that the R-number, a key metric measuring how fast the pandemic is spreading, is now above 1 in five states — Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

A value of 1 means every infected person, on an average, is transmitting the disease to one more person. A value greater than 1, therefore, means the pandemic is in an ascendant phase, and that cases will rise.

The government further said that 44 districts across 11 states and UTs are still reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Over the last two weeks, 37 districts across nine states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are showing rising trend in daily cases, it said.

The situation in Kerala still remains a matter of concern as the state contributed 51.51 per cent of total Covid cases recorded in the country in the past seven days.

“A central team was sent to Kerala to see how the ‘test-track-treat’ strategy is being implemented. The other things that the team was tasked to oversee were surveillance of containment zones, the infrastructure of hospitals, and the progress of vaccination,” NCDC Director Dr SK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Agencies

Kim Jong Un's Sister Slams US-S.Korea Joint Drills
Aug 10, 2021
Messi Agrees two-year Contact With Paris St-Germany
Aug 10, 2021
UN Issues More Extreme Weather Events
Aug 09, 2021
Japanese PM Suga Thanks Public For Helping Host Olympics
Aug 09, 2021
Nepal Receives Additional 300 Thousand Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines From Japan
Aug 08, 2021

More on India

India Records 30,549 New COVID-19 Cases, 422 Deaths By Agencies 1 week ago
India Records 44,230 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Increases By 1,315 By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
India Reports 43,509 New Covid-19 Cases, 634 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
India Records 42,015 Cases And 3998 Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Kanwar Groups Call Off Yatra After UP Government’s Appeal By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

White Paper Projected A Bleak Economic Scenario By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2021
Industrialist Shyam Sundar Lal Kakshapati Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2021
Kim Jong Un's Sister Slams US-S.Korea Joint Drills By Agencies Aug 10, 2021
Messi Agrees two-year Contact With Paris St-Germany By Agencies Aug 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Restricted Vehicular Movement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75