Kathmandu Valley Logs 1186 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 10, 2021, 8:36 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1186 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 13,217 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1186 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1186 cases, Kathmandu districts records 795 cases, 152 in Lalitpur and 132 in Bhaktapur.

With 3,194 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 720,680.

