COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,947 New and 1320 Recoveries and 20 Deaths

With 1,947 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 730,479.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 8,667 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,947 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 677 people in 4,906 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 39,405 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,403 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 36,002 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 411 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 760 are admitted to the ICU and 186 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,320 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 680,815 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,259