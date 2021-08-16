All Nepalese Trapped In Afghanistan Will Be Rescued: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the Government of Nepal will provide patronage to all Nepalis in Afghanistan waiting for the rescue.

PM Deuba took to his Twitter handle today morning and said that the government has already taken cognizance of the issue.

Deuba, shared that he had already instructed the officials concerned on Sunday to take stock of the Nepalis and their situation in Afghanistan and make arrangements for rescue in case of emergency.

Many expatriates in Afghanistan have been returning to their home countries or elsewhere since the Taliban insurgents have taken over the Afghani President’s office. Many countries’ governments have been airlifting their citizens at risk of danger in Afghanistan.

“Necessary coordination and guardianship are the responsibility of the government for the Nepalis waiting for the safety of rescue,” the PM tweeted.

Source: RSS