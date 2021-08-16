All Nepalese Trapped In Afghanistan Will Be Rescued: PM Deuba

All Nepalese Trapped In Afghanistan Will Be Rescued: PM Deuba

Aug. 16, 2021, 10:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the Government of Nepal will provide patronage to all Nepalis in Afghanistan waiting for the rescue.

PM Deuba took to his Twitter handle today morning and said that the government has already taken cognizance of the issue.

Deuba, shared that he had already instructed the officials concerned on Sunday to take stock of the Nepalis and their situation in Afghanistan and make arrangements for rescue in case of emergency.

Many expatriates in Afghanistan have been returning to their home countries or elsewhere since the Taliban insurgents have taken over the Afghani President’s office. Many countries’ governments have been airlifting their citizens at risk of danger in Afghanistan.

“Necessary coordination and guardianship are the responsibility of the government for the Nepalis waiting for the safety of rescue,” the PM tweeted.

Source: RSS

Agencies

Nepal Calls For Evacuation O At Least 1,500 Nepalis In Afghanistan
Aug 16, 2021
UN Security Council Discuses Afghanistan Crisis
Aug 16, 2021
Over 700 Died From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Haiti
Aug 15, 2021
Israeli Researchers Say Ilama Nanobodies Could Help Stop COVID
Aug 15, 2021
India Celebrated 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Said New India’s Development Is Inclusive, Holistic’
Aug 15, 2021

More on News

Nepal Calls For Evacuation O At Least 1,500 Nepalis In Afghanistan By Agencies 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
CAAN Bans Entry Of Visitors In TIA Premises By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Vaccination In Long Interval Of First Dose Still Effective By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Industrialist Shyam Sundar Lal Kakshapati Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Restricted Vehicular Movement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
US Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2021
UN Security Council Discuses Afghanistan Crisis By Agencies Aug 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1061 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,566 New Infections, 2,458 Recoveries, 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2021
Over 700 Died From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Haiti By Agencies Aug 15, 2021
Israeli Researchers Say Ilama Nanobodies Could Help Stop COVID By Agencies Aug 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75