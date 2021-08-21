Janai Purnima And Raksha Bandhan 2021: History And Significance Of The Day

Janai Purnima And Raksha Bandhan 2021: History And Significance Of The Day

Aug. 21, 2021, 9:45 p.m.

Janai Purnima is the sacred thread-changing ceremony observed in Nepal. Janai Purnima 2021 date is August 22. Male members of the Nepali Brahmin community and the Chettri community change the sacred thread worn by them known as Janai. The changing of the thread takes place after a long ceremony involving the chanting of mantras.

Janai Purnima is observed on the full moon day in Shravan month. A person wearing the Janai thread should have control over body, speech and mind.

On the day before Janai Purnima, male members of the Brahmin and Chettri community cut their hair and do a clean shaving. A partial fast is observed on the day – non-vegetarian food is avoided and also food made from onion and garlic.

The Janai Purnima is performed by a priest. Verses from the holy book are chanted and the new thread is sanctified. At the end of the ceremony, the thread is placed worn by all male members.

On the same day, Rakshabandhan is observed in Nepal. In Nepal, Rakshabandhan Rakhi is tied by all people and is tied for good luck.

Raksha Bandhan has its roots in a popular incident described in the epic, Mahabharata. Once Lord Krishna was flying a kite and cut one of his fingers with the thread. Then Draupadi tore a piece from her saree and tied it on Krishna's finger to stop the bleeding. Moved by the gesture, Krishna promised her that he will protect her from all evils throughout his life.

These days, when sisters tie rakhi, brothers offer them gifts and sweets. Sweet dishes are cooked at home and all family members wear new clothes.

