COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,052 New Cases, 1929 Recovery And 26 Fatalities

With 2,052 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 754,915.

Ministry of Health and Population informed that in 9,702 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,052 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday through its regular update.

The Ministry added that the virus infection was detected in 381 people in 4,672 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there are 38,384 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,030 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,354 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 366 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 620 are admitted to the ICU and 165 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

According to the Ministry, 1,929 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 705,893 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 26 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,638.