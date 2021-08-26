Kathmandu Valley Logs 733 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 733 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9702 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 733 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 733 cases, Kathmandu districts records 561 cases, 106 in Lalitpur and 66 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,052 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 754,915.