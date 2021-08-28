COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,516 New Cases, 2222 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

Nepal confirmed 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the nation's COVID-19 tally has reached 758,008.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 9,409 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,516 persons were found infected with coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 341 people in 3,767 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry in its update informed that there are 36,866 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,031 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 33,835 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 346 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 615 are admitted to the ICU and 174 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,222 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 710,452 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 27 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,690.