COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,516 New Cases, 2222 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,516 New Cases, 2222 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

Aug. 28, 2021, 9:28 p.m.

Nepal confirmed 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the nation's COVID-19 tally has reached 758,008.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 9,409 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,516 persons were found infected with coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 341 people in 3,767 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry in its update informed that there are 36,866 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,031 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 33,835 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 346 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 615 are admitted to the ICU and 174 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,222 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 710,452 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 27 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,690.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Aug 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 549 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 28, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 28 Across Nepal
Aug 27, 2021
India Hands Over Flood And Landslides Relief Materials To Nepal
Aug 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 27, 2021

More on Health

Nepal’s Over Five Million Population Receive Single Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Agencies 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 549 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,577 New Cases, 2337 Recoveries And 25 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 733 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,052 New Cases, 1929 Recovery And 26 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEB To Hold Grade XII Exams After Vaccinating Students By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2021
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Robert Kennedy's Assassin May Be Freed By Agencies Aug 28, 2021
Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75