Kathmandu Valley Logs 478 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 29, 2021, 9:55 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 478 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7259 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 478 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 478 cases, Kathmandu districts records 312 cases, 114 in Lalitpur and 52 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,214 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 759,222.

