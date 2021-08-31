Kathmandu Valley Logs 564 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 564 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12222 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 564 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 564cases, Kathmandu districts records 413 cases, 87 in Lalitpur and 64 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 762,647.