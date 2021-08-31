NIBL Opens Its 87th Branch At Sindhuli Madi

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) has expanded its operation by opening its 87th branch at Sindhuli Madi, Kamalamai Municipality Ward no. 6, Bagmati Province. The newly opened branch has inaugurated the mayor of Sindhuli, Khadga Bahadur Khatry. alongside Province Manager Sushil Kumar Shrestha.

The Sindhuli Madi Branch will provide full-fledged banking services fully catering to local demand, with the aim to aid financial accessibility to our customers and widen financial literacy throughout.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 86 branches, 130 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018 and 2021” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.