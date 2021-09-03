COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,357 New Cases, 2274 Recoveries And 23 Deaths

Sept. 3, 2021, 10:01 p.m.

As the Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1,357 new cases on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 767,271.

According to the ministry, in 9,773 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,357 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 399 people in 4,561 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 33,006 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,344 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 30,662 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 274 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 540 are admitted to the ICU and 156 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,274 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 723,456 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is 94.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 23 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,809.

