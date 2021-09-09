Taliban Cracking Down On Women Protests

Taliban Cracking Down On Women Protests

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:47 p.m.

Taliban fighters whipped and beat a group Afghan women in Kabul protesting the new rule. The protests are the latest in a show of defiance against Taliban leadership.

The Taliban caretaker government has announced new measures aimed at cracking down on protests.

The new regime has issued a notice saying it is introducing a permit system for demonstrations amid an increase in rallies by Afghan women demanding the right to education and work.

The interior ministry says the protests pose a threat to security and are disrupting people's lives.

To obtain a permit, the purpose and location of a demonstration will have to be reported to authorities 24 hours before the rally at the latest. Violators will face strict legal action.

The latest move comes as the Taliban announced they are reviving a ministry that was known for its harsh suppression of women's rights during the previous Taliban-ruled government from 1996 to 2001.

Agencies

China Urges Taliban To Keep Promises
Sep 09, 2021
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination
Sep 08, 2021
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative'
Sep 08, 2021
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern
Sep 08, 2021
Taliban Announces Interim Government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund To Be PM
Sep 07, 2021

More on International

China Urges Taliban To Keep Promises By Agencies 26 minutes ago
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination By Agencies 23 hours, 13 minutes ago
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative' By Agencies 23 hours, 16 minutes ago
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern By Agencies 1 day ago
Taliban Announces Interim Government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund To Be PM By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago
Clashes, Infighting Continue In Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
Nepali Women Celebrated Teej Festival With Colorful Gathering By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
MCC Vice President Fatema Sumar Visits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 09, 2021
CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75