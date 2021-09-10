COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 961 New Cases, 1,660 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 961 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776548.

The Ministry said said that in 8549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 961 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 185 people in 2,367 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,958 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,662 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 26,296 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 458 are admitted to the ICU and 145 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,660 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 736,666 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 21 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,925.