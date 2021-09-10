COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 961 New Cases, 1,660 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 961 New Cases, 1,660 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

Sept. 10, 2021, 9:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 961 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776548.

The Ministry said said that in 8549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 961 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 185 people in 2,367 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 27,958 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,662 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 26,296 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 458 are admitted to the ICU and 145 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,660 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 736,666 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 21 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,925.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story
Sep 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal
Sep 10, 2021
NEPAL-EU Film Festival Sharing Culture
Sep 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 10, 2021
General Prabhu Ram Sharma Appointed As The COAS Of The Nepali Army
Sep 09, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 433 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 519 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021
MCC Would Reach To A Conclusion On Political Consensus: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Sep 10, 2021
Nepal, India Sign Investment Agreement For Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmission Line By Agencies Sep 10, 2021
NEPAL-EU Film Festival Sharing Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021
Taliban: Afghan Families Flee To Pakistan Over Forced Marriage Fears By Agencies Sep 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75