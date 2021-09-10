Kathmandu Valley Logs 324 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 324 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8549 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 324 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 324 cases, Kathmandu districts records 254 cases, 56 in Lalitpur and 11 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 961 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 776548.