Weather Forecast For September 14 Across Nepal

Sept. 13, 2021, 10:16 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

