COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1086 New Cases, 1351 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1086 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 783075.

The Ministry said said that in 8665 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1086 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 472 people in 3,720 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 25,497 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,547 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 23,950 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 117 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 386 are admitted to the ICU and 117 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,351 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 746,566 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 10 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,012.