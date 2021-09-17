Kathmandu To Administer Second Doses Of Vero Cell Vaccines From 4 September

Kathmandu To Administer Second Doses Of Vero Cell Vaccines From 4 September

Sept. 17, 2021, 9:59 p.m.

As Nepal received 4.4 million doses of the Vero Cell vaccine from China, Kathmandu District Public Health Office has announced that it will administer second doses of vaccine from 20 September.

For this purpose, vaccine centers will be established in all 32 wards of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The District Public Health Office urged people to go to ward office with the valid card.

Of the 6 million vaccines, bought by Nepal from China, it is the second installment received by Nepal. Earlier,1 6 million doses of Vero Cell was received by Nepal on August 19 as the first installment.

Bade Babu Thapa, senior pharmacist officer at the Department of Health Services (DoHS), said that 2,448,000 thousand Covishield, 7.4 million doses of Vero Cell, 1.6 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, and 1,777,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been received by Nepal.

Health officials said that a total of 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered through GAVI Alliance (formerly the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) in October and 6 million doses of Pfizer and 4 million doses of Moderna will be given by the end of this year. Pfizer will arrive by December, while Moderna will arrive shortly.

